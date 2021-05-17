Still Austin Whiskey Co. Launches Its First Limited-Release Cask Strength Bourbon

Still AustinWhiskey Co., a homegrown distillery situated in the heart of South Austin, today launched its first limited-release Cask Strength Bourbon, in on-and off-premise establishments throughout Texas and at the Still Austin Distillery Tasting Room. Unlike the company distillery Reserve Series which typically yields up to 600 total bottles and is only available at the Tasting Room, the Cask Strength Bourbon is a limited-release, meaning a larger quantity will be available in the marketplace as well. This year, the team will make1,100 cases available now and an additional 1,100 cases available in September.

The Brown Derby

Ingredients:

2 oz bourbon

1oz grapefruit

1/2 oz honey syrup

Shake ingredients in a tin with ice, strain into a coupe glass

Garnish with a grapefruit peel, enjoy!

About Still Austin Whiskey Co.

Founded in 2015 by three Austin families, Still Austin Whiskey Co. is a true grain-to-glass distillery, located at440 East St. Elmo Road in the heart of Austin, Texas. All spirits are handcrafted using grains grown by Texas farmers. Still Austin’s collection of spirits includes the flagship Straight Bourbon Whiskey (aka “The Musician”) and American Gin (aka “The Naturalist”).Still, Austin places a high value on sustainability, with a focus on cutting carbon emissions through local sourcing, increasing the biodiversity of the region through heritage grains, returning spent grains to local ranchers to feed their animals, and operating a distillery that is designed for energy efficiency and water conservation. For more information, visit www.stillaustin.com.

About Brandon Joldersma

Brandon Joldersma has worked in beverage and food his entire adult life. Born and raised in Holland, Michigan, he worked his way up from being a local sommelier to being a Sales Director for Anheuser-Busch, helping to launch Virtue Cider into five states. In early 2017 Brandon was hired to revitalize the newly purchasedCoppercraft Distillery. Over the next two and a half years, Brandon completely rebuilt Coppercraft from the ground up, rebranding andrelaunching the brand into market.Then, in June of 2019, Brandon accepted an offerto become General Manager at the up-and-coming Still Austin distillery. Since then, he has built Still Austin into one of the most successful whiskey startups in the history of Texas, with plans to expand nationwide. In the spring of 2020, Brandon and his wife Mae welcomed their first baby, and they’re loving life in Central Texas.