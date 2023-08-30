Andrew Braunberg and his wife Lisa co-founded the first whiskey distillery in Austin, called Still Austin Whiskey Co, and Andrew has spent the last couple years documenting the pre-prohibition history of making whiskey in Texas.

Fires, Floods, Explosions and Bloodshed is filled with fascinating stories of the pioneering spirit of Texas whiskey distillers, archival photos and newspaper ads, figures of homemade and commercial whiskey stills, and even lists of Texas distilleries, and should be a staple in every whiskey lover’s bookshelf or bar.