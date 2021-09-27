Steph’s Weekend Recap: Congratulations Ed & Karen Gabaldon Plus An Austin FC Victory

Steph had a very busy weekend with lots of family in town for her mother-in-law’s wedding. The wedding happened on Saturday at The Owen House in Round Rock and it was a huge success! Congratulations to Ed & Karen Gabaldon, we’re so happy for you!

The venue has a lot of history and it’s a beautiful space for either a large or small party. The owner, Isabella is fantastic and she and her husband worked really hard to make sure everything exceeded expectations. If you want more information on The Owen House you can find their website here.

The bride and groom designed their cake with help from Paige’s Bakehouse in Round Rock and they would recommend Paige’s for anyone looking for a special occasion cake.

In addition to the wedding, Steph and Aaron were invited to watch Austin FC take on LA Galaxy last night at Q2 Stadium. Austin FC had a big win and the energy at the stadium was excellent! Congrats to both the newlyweds and to Austin FC…it was a successful weekend!