Steph’s Surprise: Beer Burros For The 4th of July

We had some special guests arrive in the studio for Stephanie’s birthday!

This isn’t any normal surprise: we invited some miniature donkeys to Studio 512. These sweet friends are called “Beer Burros,” and they are lovingly handled by Texas Hill Country Events. Beer Burros are beautiful paint donkeys that walk around any celebration carrying around your choice of beverage or snack — cool, right?!

These burros love to cuddle and entertain. They can mix and mingle, passing drinks and/or snacks to your guests at any big event. They’ve even got great names: John Wayne and Annie Oakley!

For an instagrammable moment and a way to spread some joy among your guests, contact Texas Hill Country Events to book your burros at http://txhillcountryevents.com/beer-burros/.

Make sure you catch the Beer Burros — along with The Ivory Oak and Native Bloom Floral — at Wimberley’s Independence Day parade on the 4th of July, starting at 10 a.m. Learn more about the lineup here.