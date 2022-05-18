Steph’s friends and family gathered at The Junk Gypsy Farmhouse in Round Top to celebrate the upcoming arrival of Baby “Sprout” with For this shower, Steph’s sister did a lot of planning and was an excellent host. Steph wanted to share some of the local vendors that helped with the party in case you’re planning a baby shower, birthday party or bridal shower in the coming months.

The shower was held in Round Top but plenty of Austin area vendors helped make it a magical day. Here are some of Steph’s top suggestions for anyone who is about to be in party planning mode…

Flowers:

Kayli Head of The Bloom Bar is a friend of Steph’s so she was a guest at the shower but she also helped make the event gorgeous with beautiful bouquets and a flower crown bar for guests. Kayli and her team do gorgeous work for weddings and events. You can find more information on The Bloom Bar by visiting TheBloomBar.com.

Sweets:

Someone who is a very good friend of the show, Jennifer Bartos of Make It Sweet made the most incredible cake to help celebrate “Baby Sprout.” Guests loved the look but also very much enjoyed the taste! For more information on classes and baking supplies you can go to MakeItSweet.com

The dessert table also featured the most delicious cookies that were a huge hit from our friends at Cookie Rich. You can go to GetCookieRich.com to order.

Party Favors:

The flower crowns from The Bloom Bar were a part of the favors but Steph also found some customizable wildflower seeds on Etsy through the vendor Penny Wildflower. They are packaged perfectly and they’re affordable. You can find the vendor Steph used here.

Where To Stay In Round Top:

If you have a larger group or are planning on celebrating something Steph would recommend The Gypsy Farmhouse. If you are planning a staycation and need a spot to sleep 1-4 you can check out Steph & Arron’s favorite getaway spot, The Wander Inn.

Save Some Cash With These Tips:

-Know a handy-person and a creative? Building your own Champagne wall can save hundreds of dollars when compared to renting one.

-Looking to save on food costs? Ask a friend to help you build a grazing table. It’s easy to find pictures and instructions on Pinterest and you can google a grocery list for supplies that will serve the party size you pick. The cost per person was on average $7 in comparison to $30+ per person if catered.

-Purchase a balloon arch kit on amazon, they are user friendly and make for a great photo backdrop.