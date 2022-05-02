It was a busy weekend for Steph with a big Saturday celebration for baby at Banger’s Sausage House & Beer Garden. Steph says if you’re looking for a great spot to hold a baby shower or birthday party that’s semi-private but still feels very lively and is welcoming to families; she would highly recommend Banger’s.

The staff was excellent, the space was perfect, they had live music and a delicious food selection for guests. Lots of thanks goes to Steph’s in-laws too for doing all the planning and setup for the event.

In preparation to feel her best (at 7 months pregnant) Steph was also pampered with a fresh glow (that’s pregnancy safe) with the sunless body blend from Laurel Corrinne Studio and makeup that made it through all the sweating, done by Rhea at Adore Makeup Boutique.

It was such a special afternoon for Steph and Aaron and since they did a very non-traditional shower, they opened gifts the following morning at home. Steph share a few of her favorites that she wanted to pass on in case viewers are in need of a unique gift idea for an upcoming baby shower.

Unique Baby Shower Gift Ideas:

Steph’s friend Emma gifted her with a custom “Elephant Teddy” family that was handmade by a family member. This gift was so special and came with a sweet story to share with baby. You can find the small business on Instagram by searching @kssuesens and sending owner Karen Suesens a DM.

A useful gift that made Steph laugh was a box of Milkscreen alcohol testing strips. They will likely come in handy for a breastfeeding mama who wants to enjoy the occasional glass or two of wine.

Books are always a great gift but Steph loved the “Little Doctors” collection as well as “Baby University” books by Chris Ferrie that cover things like Quantum Physics. Steph says both baby and mamma will be learning together!