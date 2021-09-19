Stephanie Finds Out The Dream Guest Of Judge Jerry! Jerry! Jerry!

The honorable and iconic “Judge Jerry” Springer is turning up the heat for season three, presiding over a brand-new season of outrageous court cases that promises to be Bigger, Bolder, Crazier and more fun than ever before! Simply put – this is not just another court show…this is Jerry Springer’s courtroom.

Some exciting and wacky cases in Jerry’s courtroom this season include:

* The infamous “Tan Mom,” who sues viral star Adam Barta over podcast appearance. Both are frequent guests of The Howard Stern Show.

* Known figures such as Journalist, Michael Musto, Comedienne Rachel Feinstein, Viral Sensation Antoine Dodson from “Hide Yo Kids Hide Yo Wife,” Reality Stars from the “Bad Girls Club,” and many more.

* Famous TikTok stars who all have their day in court

* Las Vegas Magicians Suing over magic tricks plus Ventriloquists, Exotic Dancers and more!

For more information visit JuedgeJerry.com.