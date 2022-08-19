There is only one way to fight this summer heat and that is with Dairy Queen Treats!

Next year marks the 75th anniversary of the first Texas Dairy Queen and the Lone Star State

LOVES its DQ Treats. There is something for everyone at DQ and that is what sets Dairy Queen apart from other fast-food places. You can get savory EATS AND Sweet Treats. So we all know and love the Blizzard Right? The Blizzard was created in 1985 and today we are going to do the “Blizzard Flip”

as Steph and I take on the Dairy Queen Face Off. This contest is more than just us getting to indulge our sweet tooth. YOU get a chance at a sweet treat as well.



As we pit our favorite Dairy Queen Blizzard Treat against each other we need you to go online and vote for your favorite. AND everyone who votes online will be entered into a random drawing for one of five $25 gift certificates.

Just go to kxan.com/contests to learn more and enter your vote.

I’m going with the Blizzard of The Month. It’s the REESE’s Take 5. Salty, sweet, crunchy, got those pretzels in the mix…with my favorite combo of chocolate and peanut butter? This one is a shoe-in!

Okay let’s see what Steph has got. Mmm, this is a good choice: the Choco Brownie Extreme Blizzard. Chunks of brownie, lots of chocolate in the mix…yum! You really can’t go wrong with any blizzard you choose.

And DRUMroll please ……….The winner of this month’s “DQ Face Off” is…..the Choco Brownie Extreme, Stephs pick!



This was a heated debate…the numbers were close! So many of your went to our contest page and voted, so thank you for helping us with this “Big Decision”. There is still time to get your chance at winning at 25-dollar Dairy Queen gift card. Just go to kxan.com/contests and vote for your favorite. Winners of the gift certificates will be contacted next week.



And stay tuned as we get ready for three in September of the “Dairy Queen Face Off”. If you don’t win this time, you’ll get another chance in August.



DQ…That’s what I like about Texas!

This segment is paid for by Dairy Queen and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.