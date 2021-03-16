Steph Takes On “Spring Baking Championship” Host, Ali Khan In A Romantic Dessert Plate Challenge

“Spring Baking Championship” Host, Ali Khan joined Steph to share details on his new show but as always, they competed in a food challenge of their own. Who do you think presented the best romantic dessert plate? Check out the segment above to pick the winner.

The country’s most talented bakers take on springtime treats in a new season of Food Network’s hit culinary competition Spring Baking Championship, premiering with a special two-hour super-sized episode on Monday, February 22nd at 9pm ET/PT. Fans can also stream the series on discovery+ with new episodes weekly beginning February 22nd.

Host Ali Khan returns to present 11 competitors from across the country with spring-themed baking challenges for a chance to take home the $25,000 grand prize and a spot in Food Network Magazine. But in order to win this competition the bakers must show off their superb baking skills each episode over two rounds, including a pre-heat test which gives a baker an advantage during the main heat. Through 10 episodes the competitors must prove they can create and elevate tasty springtime desserts to impress judges Kardea Brown, Nancy Fuller, and Duff Goldman to make it to the finale and kick off their spring in the sweetest way.