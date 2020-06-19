Texas Cases | Central Texas Cases | COVID-19 Case Tracker | Latest News | Stay-at-home Resources | Restaurants Map | Workforce Complaints | Nursing Homes | Feed Central Texas | Report a News Tip

Steph Shops For Rosie With “Find Me A…” At Living Spaces

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Rosie and Steph got the chance to hang out, live, at Living Spaces in Pflugerville for a broadcast! Living Spaces has a huge area to shop in, which makes it easy to social distance, but they’re also really stepping up measures to make sure that customers can shop safely, if you’re ready for a home refresh.

Steph got a chance to roam around the store and help Rosie pick out some items! She asked for a bar cart, an outdoor living set, textured accent pillows, a room-size rug and some lighting and accessory options! Watch here to see how Steph fared.

Learn more about what Living Spaces has to offer by going to their website.

Sponsored by Living Spaces. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss