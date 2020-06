Raquel Greer Gordian of Greer Image Consulting has some great tips when it comes to choosing swimwear for the summer! All suits are welcome on all bodies, but if you're looking to play up certain features, Raquel has a great guide. Her first tip is to shop like you'd do for regular clothing: if high-waisted pants and skirts make you feel more comfortable, you'll likely want a higher-waisted suit, too. If more structure is what you need from an outfit, a swimsuit with boning will be similar.

Hourglass shapes: These are bodies where the size of the shoulders is about equal to the width of the hips, and the waist is the smallest part of the frame. Tank-style suits that embrace the strong shoulders are a great option here, as are traditional bikini shapes. Raquel's picks: