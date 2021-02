You might have noticed that Rosie has noticeably longer locks on-air the past week or so! She bought an all-human hair wig at Wig Ave on Burnet Rd, so that her shorter locks can have some time to grow and reset. Her tips so far:

100% human-hair wigs are more expensive, 3 times or more, than synthetic wigs. If you just want a wig for fun for a trip or night out, a synthetic wig is going to be your best option. Synthetic wigs can't be heat-styled or colored. Even heat-friendly synthetic wigs will still want tool temperatures less than 300 degrees.