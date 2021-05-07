Steph & Rosie Wish Their Mom’s A Happy Mother’s Day And Share A Few Final Gift Ideas

Steph and Rosie are making one last attempt to help with Mother’s Day gift ideas! Today they featured a few items that will still certainly impress mom, even if they arrive a little late! For a full roundup of what to do, where to eat and a whole Studio 512 Mother’s Day gift guide click here.

Give mom the gift of rose’s that last all year long! Rose Box specializes in creating long-lasting arrangements with their specially preserved roses. Available both nation-wide and internationally in a range of shapes, colors and sizes, Rose Box allows you to curate an arrangement that fits your desired setting and occasion. With Mother’s Day fast approaching, Rose Box’s fragrant, zero-maintenance arrangements are a great alternative to a regular bouquet. Steph and Rosie ordered some for their sets and they love them. See if you can spot them on the show!

Want to give mom a unique and affordable “upscale” gift? Check out the beautiful, handmade pieces from Properly Buttoned. Founder, Catherine Nicholson repurposes new and vintage luxury brand buttons into timeless jewelry. Steph has two necklaces that are made from repurposed Chanel pendants and they are amongst her favorite and most worn pieces. You can DM Catherine to come up with the perfect piece for mom or to treat yourself!

Happy Mother’s Day to all those hard-working, deserving moms across Central Texas and beyond! We appreciate you!