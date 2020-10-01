Steph & Rosie Test Out The Hot Head Deep Conditioning Hair Cap For National Hair Day

Steph and Rosie tried out the Hot Head Deep Conditioning Hair Cap for National Hair Day and had some fun with the results! If you want to treat yourself to some self care and try out the Hot Head Hair Cap you can find the info below!
- Celebrity fans of the brand include Tracee Ellis Ross, Sandra Oh, Jennifer Aniston, and Julia Garner.
- The eco-friendly tool helps grow hair longer, reduces frizz and flyaways, and develops healthy, shiny hair that is less prone to breakage.
- Simply apply your conditioner or treatment of choice, pop the Hot Head into the microwave, put on a shower cap, then place the Hot Head on top, and let it get to work. Heat enhances conditioning by lifting the hair cuticle, allowing moisture to be deeply absorbed into your strands.
- Suitable for dry or color damaged hair, dandruff prone scalps, and natural, curly and straight styles.
- Crafted using unique and sustainably sourced fabrics.
- Retails for $29.95, available nationally at www.thermalhaircare.com