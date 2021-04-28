Steph & Rosie Share Unique Mother’s Day Gift Ideas From DIY Floral Bouquets To Local Items That Will Pamper Her

Mother’s Day is coming up so we thought we would share some unique ideas for mom. Check out the segment above for details and links below for more information and ideas!

Steph and Rosie spent a recent afternoon making a DIY floral bouquet on Zoom with kits and instruction from Petal+Eon and a summer jewelry preview from Kendra Scott. They wanted to share the idea as a great gift for mom and a way to get creative together! The flowers from Petal +Eon are eco-friendly and last for 2+ years. They require no water and you don’t need any previous experience in floral arranging to join in on the fun. To find out what the hottest trends for summer are when it comes to jewelry check out the segment above.

If you want to light up mom’s life with a gorgeous candle, check out 7th Street Candle Co, an Austin based company that uses Texas wildflowers and other natural materials to make clean and beautiful candles. You can use code “candles512” for 15% off at checkout now through Mother’s Day and make sure to check out their DIY candle kit for a fun afternoon with mom!

If you want to pamper mom with pure products that are good for her and the environment check out Conscious Goods. Founder KC is a lawyer and mother of three boys who was always in search of pure, chemical free products that are useful for the whole family. Some of our favorites are her bath bombs, bug spray and candles.

How about something sweet for mom? Check out Toni’s Toffee, a local, handmade, small batch toffee company that offers a variety of flavors. You can order online or shop in 5 local stores.

We’ll continue to share gift ideas for mom as Mother’s Day approaches so make sure to continue to check Studio512Tv.com for updates.