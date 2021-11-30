Steph & Rosie Share Their Thanksgiving Break Recap

We hope you had a safe and happy Thanksgiving! Steph and Rosie had a break from the live show and shared what they were up to during their time off.

Rosie:

Rosie got the chance to go home to Missouri and spend some time with friends and family. The past couple of years have been busy: there were a lot of new babies to see! She played Yahtzee with the family, went gambling at the local Elks Lodge (won $108 in the nightly raffle!) and lost spectacularly at bowling against her brother…who reads books on bowling strategy. She hopes everyone else’s Thanksgiving Day went a little smoother than hers: while washing dishes, a small piece of food got stopped in the dishwasher…and flooding ensued. A big thanks to plumbers who keep holidays running smoothly!

Steph:

Steph and Aaron spent Thanksgiving at Aaron’s mom’s new house in Hico, Texas. Steph said it was great to catch up with family and feast on food she didn’t have to cook.

Steph also spent a lot of time decorating her house for the holidays. By Sunday, her pups, Jack and Millie decided they needed some extra attention so Steph did a little impromptu photoshoot and the dogs showed up serving some looks! To see the funny pics (that’ll likely put a smile on your face) you can check out the segment above.

