Steph and Rosie spent the weekend at Junk Gypsy’s Gypsy Farmhouse and it was adorable! They discussed some of their favorite finds from the 2020 Fall show and gave tips for folks who are adding an upcoming Round Top trip to their getaway list.

The Wander Inn is located just behind the Junk Gypsy store at 1215 Texas 237 in Round Top. For more information or to book a stay, you can click here.