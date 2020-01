Think you’re not addicted to sugar? Think again! And we don’t mean that you just can’t resist a nice slice of chocolate cake when it’s put in front of you. We mean truly, physiologically addicted.

Arthur Agatston, M.D., internationally recognized pioneer in cardiac disease prevention, author of the internationally best-selling book The South Beach Diet and founder of the Agatston score (calcium score) – the best predictor of a heart attack – is back this year to talk to you all about YOUR SUGAR ADDICTION and how his newest strategy, The Keto Friendly South Beach Diet, can help you kick your bad habit. The New Keto-Friendly South Beach Diet is unique in that it follows the proven principles of the low-carb/good-carb, good-fat, healthy-protein approach of the original South Beach Diet, layers in science-backed elements of the keto diet's higher fat, and modifies it to increase protein.