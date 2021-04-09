Steph & Rosie Reveal The Nulo Pet Food Spring Pet Photo Contest Winner

Studio 512 and Nulo Pet Food asked viewers to send in their best spring pet photo for a chance to win big! Steph and Rosie revealed the winner today on Studio 512 and also gave a shoutout to a few other pet pic favorites!

The winner will receive a gift basket from Nulo Pet Food, as well as a 3-month supply of pet food (3 bags up to 24 lbs each)

Watch the segment above to see what pet pic was revealed as the big winner and make sure to check out Nulo.com for more information on their pet food and where it’s sold.

Sponsored by Nulo Pet Food. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.