Steph & Rosie Recap Their Weekend In Round Top

Steph and Rosie spent the weekend in Round Top for the final days of the Spring 2021 show. They discussed some of their favorite finds and gave tips for folks who are adding an upcoming Round Top trip to their getaway list.

They stayed in an RV for this trip (which was a first for them) and if you’re looking for a spot to park and RV or trailer in Round Top with easy access to downtown check out Round Top RV Park.

Some of their favorite food options include The Garden Co, Royer’s Round Top Cafe and Mandito’s but if you want to sit n’ sip after a day of shopping check out Ellis Motel.

If you aren’t heading to Round Top during the show but want to check out a shop that’s open year ’round they recommend a stop at Junk Gypsy and Bombshell Betty Shop or check out Teal Sky Studio.