Steph & Rosie Recap The Weekend: Fireworks, Food, Philanthropy And A Found Pup

What did you get up to over the 4th of July Holiday? Steph and Rosie recapped Steph’s birthday celebration on the show and shared some of their weekend adventures.

If you’re looking for a great place to celebrate safely check out Rosewood Gulf Coast Chop House. Steph and her husband, Aaron, stopped by for her birthday dinner and can’t wait to go again! Seating is available outdoors for safe social distancing and you can also pick up a meal for the perfect date night in! The restaurant is located in a renovated historic home built in 1892 and the views of downtown are incredible.

Speaking of food… Steph has spent the last several months perfecting her grilling skills and this past weekend her husband surprised her with a Traeger grill and smoker. If you have any tips or favorite recipes to suggest please email us at Studio512@KXAN.com.

And we want to give a shoutout to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Man & Woman Of The Year Celebration. Man & Woman of the Year is a philanthropic competition to support blood cancer research among a group of motivated and dedicated individuals in communities across the United States. Candidates form powerful fundraising teams and compete in honor of two local children who are blood cancer survivors.

Steph was this years Emcee for the virtual celebration and 11 local Men & Women raised $687,112.96 in a 10 week period. INCREDIBLE!

LLS is currently accepting nominations for 2021 candidates. For additional information please contact local campaign manager Cris Mueller at cris.mueller@lls.org.

Finally…did you notice a lot of late night Fireworks this past weekend? How did your pets do with the noise? Unfortunately many pets get out during the 4th of July weekend looking for an escape from the sound of the Fireworks. Steph ended up with another dog friend for Jack and Millie this weekend who ventured away from home. Luckily the pup, Bella, was chipped and they were able to find her owner. If you have a pet and need to get them chipped check out this resource from our friends at The Austin Animal Center.