Steph & Rosie Play Who Am I

Skip to content
KXAN.com
Austin
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Report It
KXAN Live
Coronavirus
Primary Election
Local
Crime
Texas
Border Report
National News
Texas Politics
State of Texas
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Weird & Strange
Top Stories
Help your kids wash their hands with an Austinite author’s children’s book
Video
Top Stories
Worker at Austin Walgreens tests positive for COVID-19, Walgreens giving staff face covers
Emergency medical sites being prepared in Austin, Travis County in case hospitals hit capacity
Advocates worry human trafficking victims are more vulnerable amid COVID-19 pandemic
Texas father asks daughter to makeshift prom
Video
Coronavirus
Donate to Help Feed Central Texas
Report a coronavirus-related news tip
Coronavirus Resources
Coronavirus Cases Tracker
Workforce Complaint Investigations
Nursing Home Investigations
Texas Universities and Schools Response to Coronavirus
Submit Your Work From Home Photos
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Weather
Forecast
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Sponsored WebCams
First Warning Weather University
Traffic
Low Water Crossings
Investigations
Meet the Investigates Team
Podcasts
Workforce Complaint Investigations
Nursing Home Investigations
Accused Priests
A History of Mass Violence
Bargaining the Badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Sports
Texas Longhorns
More Than the Score
High School Sports
2020 Olympics
Masters Report
Studio 512
Be Our Guest
Studio 512 Homepage
512 Experts
Food & Drink
Fashion
Pets
Art
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Sumbit Your Work From Home Photos
Simple Health
About KXAN Simple Health
About Us
Texas’ Remarkable Women for 2020
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for Us
KXAN Internships
KXAN Connects: Marketing Agency
TV Schedule
KBVO
The CW Austin
Contests
Spirit of Caring
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Steph & Rosie Play Who Am I
Studio 512
Posted:
Apr 8, 2020 / 12:23 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 8, 2020 / 12:23 PM CDT
Three clues, one guess…can Rosie name the person Steph is dressed as today?
Top Stories
More couples using marriage counseling services during pandemic
Video
Worker at Austin Walgreens tests positive for COVID-19, Walgreens giving staff face covers
Emergency medical sites being prepared in Austin, Travis County in case hospitals hit capacity
Advocates worry human trafficking victims are more vulnerable amid COVID-19 pandemic
All parks in Williamson County, Travis County, City of Austin now closed over Easter
Bernie Sanders drops out of the 2020 Presidential race
Video
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 8, 2020
Video
Gov. Abbott announces Walgreens will add drive-thru testing for COVID-19, expected to test 3,000 a day
Video
We Are Blood asking for plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients
Baseball glove makers apply for waiver in order to make masks during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
More Top Stories
Coronavirus Resources
Salon Owner Janet St Paul Offers Helpful Resources During Tough Times
Video
Help Donate Meals To Feed Our Hospitality Industry
Video
Local Businesses That Are Giving Back To Our Community
Video
Work From Home Successfully With Tips From Breaking The Glass
Video
Stay Connected With Just Hit Send Gifts
Video
KXAN launches Feeding Central Texas with HEB and Central Texas Food Bank
Video
What Apartments Can And Should Do To Manage The Risk Of COVID-19
Video
Help Available To Real Estate And Other Small Businesses During The COVID-19 Crisis
Video
FOR OUR PETS: Offerings During The Coronavirus Outbreak
How to avoid touching your face during an outbreak
More Coronavirus Resources
Trending Stories
Hot and humid with a risk of severe storms
Video
Gov. Abbott announces Walgreens will add drive-thru testing for COVID-19, expected to test 3,000 a day
Video
Texas ranks in bottom 10 least aggressive states for limiting COVID-19 exposure, website says
Austin neighborhoods most at-risk for severe COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
Mayor Adler says Austin will start releasing demographic information about local COVID-19 patients
Video
Don't Miss
Austin to close all parks for Easter weekend
Video
Austin hopes to allow people to sign up for COVID-19 testing without physician referral
Video
Texas Democratic Party sues Gov. Greg Abbott, others to demand vote-by-mail election
Law enforcement officers can’t always keep a safe social distance on the job
Video
Facing grim economic forecast, Austin to tap into emergency funds for the first time
Video