Steph & Rosie Play “Who Am I?” Round 10

Rosie and Steph play Round 10 of “Who Am I,” their near-weekly guessing game that pokes fun at the fact that no one on-camera can see each other while working from home! Today Steph is dishing out the clues and her husband is in costume…will Rosie get this one? Play along…

Let’s recap the standings:

Week One- Steph was Joe Exotic of Tiger King and lead Rosie to believe she was Queen Elizabeth.

Week Two- Rosie dressed as Mr. Rodgers and lead Steph to believe she was herself.

Week Three- Steph dressed as Chewbacca, and Rosie guessed Steph’s dog, Millie.

Week Four- Rosie dressed up as Mickey Mouse. Steph guessed Yoda!

Week Five- Steph was a hot dog, and Rosie FINALLY guessed right!

Week Six- Patrick Floyd joined the mix! With an incredible set of clues — and a real dedication to detail — Patrick embodied our beloved Jim Spencer, but the girls didn’t guess it right.

Week Seven- Joe Barlow gave it his best with an accent, a flannel top, a blonde wig and even a cut-out emu — but the girls guessed Rosie, and the answer was actually our very own Stephanie Gilbert!

Week Eight- Chef Adrian Perez brought back the Tiger King and came dressed as Joe Exotic! He even played a tune on his guitar for us…BUT he lead us to believe he was Donald Trump with his clever clues!

Week Nine- Kristina Viniar from Get It ATX dressed as Lady Liberty and Steph and Rosie did some teamwork to guess the correct answer…finally…a victory…sort of!

Week Ten- Steph is back in her happy place dishing out the clues and she enlisted her husband Aaron to help out this time. It should be a “roaring” good time…but will Rosie get it right?

Did you guess at home faster than Rosie did? Will she get it right?