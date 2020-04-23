Steph & Rosie Play “Who Am I”

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Every week Steph and Rosie play “Who Am I” and here’s how it works…

Since they can’t see each other one of them will dress up and give three clues to the other to try and describe who they are (but confuse) the other person. If the person who is guessing gets it right, they are guessing again the following week but if they get it wrong they’re dressing up next.

So far they’re tied with one wrong guess each, will Rosie guess who Steph is today?

Week One- Steph was Joe Exotic of Tiger King and lead Rosie to beleive she was Queen Elizabeth

Week Two- Rosie dressed as Fred Rodgers and lead Steph to believe she was herself

Week Three- Steph dressed as Chewbacca- Watch the segment above to see who Rosie guesses!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss