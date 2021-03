We want to issue a correction to our previous comments on the air time of the Dudley & Bob + Matt show. You can listen to them from 6-10am on KLBJ.

We also want to extend the offer of a free haircut to Dale Dudley, as he thought Studio 512 was a hair salon. The joke is on him because it turns out we CAN cut hair…we look forward to joining their show and updating Dale’s hairdo.

If you want to watch the recap of our halftime encounter with Dudley at the Austin Gilgronis home opener click here.