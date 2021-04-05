Steph & Rosie Join The KLBJ Radio Airwaves As Guests On The Dudley & Bob + Matt Show

If you haven’t heard the saga yet, Dale Dudley of the Dudley & Bob With Matt Show thought Studio 512 was a hair salon and asked Rosie and Steph if they were giving out free haircuts during a halftime appearance at the Austin Gilgroni’s home opener. If you’re confused, we were too but you can watch the recap here for further explanation.

The radio and TV worlds continued to collide and Steph and Rosie were invited to be guests on the Dudley & Bob + Matt show to talk more about the hair salon confusion and many other topics. If you missed the live radio interview you can listen to the podcast here. Steph and Rosie join the show around the 1:42 mark.

You can listen to The Dudley & Bob + Matt show from 6-10am on KLBJ.