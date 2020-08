Steph & Rosie are back at Elder Mitsubishi this morning and they spoke with Scott Elder about some great deals you can get on a new ride!

If you are in the market for a new or used vehicle, call (512) 250-2000 to set up an in-person appointment, or do your shopping online at eldermitsubishi.com

Sponsored by Elder Mitsubishi. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.