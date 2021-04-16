Steph Learns Tea Etiquette Tips From The Monica Lewis School of Etiquette

Monica Lewis, Founder of The Monica Lewis School of Etiquette, joined Steph to educate her on Tea Etiquette.

Monica Lewis is a leading expert in the industry of etiquette and protocol. She is also an avid believer that social presentation and behaviors are essential to be successful in today’s society. In addition to being an etiquette expert, Monica also owns Lewis Tea & Co, a premium loose-leaf tea company. She joined her passion of etiquette and tea for today’s segment.

Top 5 Tea Etiquette Tips!

Cream Tea or Afternoon Tea or High Tea or Royal Tea?

The terminology used often confuses people when talking about Afternoon Tea. A ‘Cream Tea’ is usually just scones with cream and preserves served with tea. ‘Afternoon Tea’ is traditionally sandwiches, scones and a selection of cakes, served with tea.



Visitors from overseas often refer to the British Afternoon Tea as ‘High Tea’ but this term traditionally signifies an entirely different meal, usually comprising more savoury foods and an altogether heartier meal…



‘Royal Tea’ is a less widely used term signifying the addition of a glass of champagne to a traditional Afternoon Tea, for those extra special occasions!

Eat your food in the proper order.

The correct order to enjoy the food that accompanies afternoon tea is savory to sweet: sandwiches first, then scones, and sweets last from a 3-tier display. You can use your fingers to eat all three courses. To eat a scone, you simply break it in half with your fingers. Put the clotted cream on first, followed by the jam or curd provided on top if you wish.

Mind where the handle points.

The handle of the tea cup stays at 3 o’clock, unless you are left-handed and then you turn it to 9 o’clock.

How should I stir the tea?

No matter what your accompaniment, there is one thing that always stands: you must remember to stir correctly! Place your spoon in a 6 o’clock position in the cup and fold the tea towards the 12 o’clock position whilst making sure not to ‘clink’ the spoon against the sides of the cup. You must also remember to not leave the spoon in the cup, instead placing it on the saucer to the side of the cup.

Pinkies Up?



Absolutely not. The common misconception is that outstretching one’s little finger aids the balance of the cup when taking a sip of tea; this is almost certainly not the case and is not only pointless, but slightly silly. We wouldn’t recommend grasping the cup in the palm of your hand, but there is no need to stick a pinkie out. It has rapidly become one of Afternoon Teas most common faux pas.

For more information on The Monica Lewis School Of Etiquette go to MLSOE.com and to check out their tea company go to LewisTeaCompany.com