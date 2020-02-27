Steph Declares War On Robin Hood At Sherwood Forest Faire

The Sherwood Forest Faire takes place in a 25-acre medieval style village just a short 40-minute drive from downtown Austin. The lush, wooded grounds feature over 100 permanent buildings, including stages, pubs, merchant shoppes, wedding venues, a fully functional castle, and more. A wide array of entertainments and diversions can be enjoyed, with over 150 performances by more than 40 stage acts each day, including full-contact jousting, falconry, comedians, jugglers, musicians, and other shows for both children and adults. As guests wander the lanes, they may encounter fairies, peasants, or Robin Hood, Little John, the Sheriff of Nottingham, and even King Richard the Lionheart.

Shoppers can choose from the works of over 170 artisans and merchants showcasing distinctive wares, including mostly handcrafted items by jewelers, potters, glassworkers, woodworkers, leatherworkers, armorers, and more. Many of these skilled craftspeople offer live demonstrations and provide hands-on activities for children visiting their shoppes.

The Sherwood Forest Faire is happening on weekends from February 29 through April 19 and will also be open for Spring break on March 20.

Sponsored by Sherwood Forest Faire. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.