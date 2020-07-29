Steph & Brad Booker Play “Can’t Beat Booker” – Studio 512 Edition

Brad Booker of Mix 94.7 joined Steph today as a guest Co-Host and they went head to head on “Can’t Beat Booker,” a popular game played on Booker’s morning radio show.

Booker prides himself in being exceptionally good at this pop culture trivia game…can Steph give him a run for his money this morning?

You can catch Booker weekday mornings from 6a to 10a on Mix 94.7’s Booker, Alex & Sara. In addition to being a Radio Host, Booker is also an ordained Minister, he once broke his leg while running with the bulls in Spain, he (like Steph) enjoys a glass of wine or two and he loves BBQ, Fried Chicken & Quinoa. He’s also a big fan of penguins, trivia and glade plug-ins…now you know!