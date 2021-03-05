Steph And Rosie Talk Grilling Tips And Guacamole With Help From FarmHouse Delivery

Steph loves to grill and Rosie is a big fan of dips and sides so they each got a curated box of goodies from Farmhouse Delivery. They offered tips on how to make simple, fresh and delicious meals and snacks. Find out more about Farmhouse Delivery and below and make sure to use their promo code for Studio 512 viewers.

Farmhouse Delivery was born in Austin in 2009 by farmer and local food advocate Stephanie Scherzer. Farmhouse was founded with the vision of connecting communities with their land and making local food more accessible.

Farmhouse Delivery is an Austin-born company that builds real relationships with small, hardworking family farms, ranchers, and food artisans who align with their mission of regenerative food production. Whether it’s local or from farther afield, the food Farmhouse delivers to your door is the best there is, period.

The options from Farmhouse are abundant. Customers can choose from specific grocery items—from sauces to prepared foods to grains—as well as meal kits, produce, meat or seafood bundles and more. They can accommodate all dietary restrictions. You have the Farmers Market at your fingertips.

Delivery is available throughout Austin, Round Rock, San Marcos, Buda and surrounding areas.

Farmhouse has an in-house culinary team – Farmhouse Kitchen – who make many items available for customers, including full meal kits, dressings and more. In addition, they operate a zero waste kitchen and bring in whole animals from Texas ranchers.

Want to recreate the quintessential Tex-Mex restaurant experience at home? Check out this Farmhouse Kitchen’s Fajita Fiesta Kit! The beef is sourced from 44 Farms, a Texas ranch whose family has been farming cattle in Texas since 1909. Farmhouse Kitchens hand trimmed pasture-raised, Black Angus skirt steak is marinated in classic Tex-Mex spices, lime juice, and a touch of brown sugar. Flavorful, juicy, and unbelievably tender, this quick cooking cut is ready to enjoy in warm flour tortillas with sautéed peppers and onions in just 15 minutes. Served with crunchy non-GMO corn tortilla chips, creamy chile con queso, medium-spicy salsa roja, and buttery organic avocados.

