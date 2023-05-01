Stella San Jac is a casual, primely located, eatery in Austin, TX. Expect thoughtful cuisine, friendly service, and relaxed vibes becoming of our one-of-a-kind city!

The recently launched, new event is called “Bourbon & Biscuits,” where every Thursday starting at 4pm, the Executive Chef and Beverage Director of Stella San Jac present a tasting menu tailored to Texas: a lineup of exclusive bourbon and rare whiskey pours, accompanied by housemade biscuits and seasonal accouterments. Tastings are $60 each week and reservations can be made via OpenTable.

This Thursday’s featured whiskey is Maker’s Mark with Corn pate, Earl Grey chocolate spread and Stella’s house-made Whipped honey Butter.

Stella San Jac also has a Friday Brunch + $5 on 5th Street happy hour

Friday Brunch from 7 AM – 2 PM: Two days simply isn’t enough for brunch favorites like Chicken & Waffles, Smoked Salmon Benedicts, Lemon Buttermilk Pancakes and our famous Fried Avocado Salad. Available every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 7am – 3pm. Reservations encouraged, with walk-ins welcomed upon availability.

$5 on 5th Street Happy Hour: $5 draft beers, draft cocktails, house wines, and select small bites. Available at the bar and patio. Sunday – Thursday, 3pm-5pm