Calling all Budans: there’s a new restaurant on the block!

Travis and Tamra Tindol (owners of Hays City Store & Ice House) have officially opened the doors on Buda’s Main Street to Taste On Main, a steak and seafood restaurant.

Tamra says, “Our inspiration for Taste comes from all the classy downtown steak and seafood concepts that we love. Travis and I wanted a restaurant that brings those dining experiences closer to home, while also introducing the quality and charm of Buda to the foodie-community of Austin. At Taste on Main you’ll find innovative, yet familiar dishes alongside a carefully curated cocktail and wine program – without going all the way into the city or taking your boots off.”

Diners will find classic steakhouse fare like a 16-ounce beef ribeye or the 16-ounce double-bone Frenched pork chop, accompanied by macaroni and cheese (where you can add braised beef or lobster) and creamed spinach. Additionally, guests can enjoy seafood dishes like crab legs with butter and charred lemon and a fresh assortment in the raw bar.

There will also be non-traditional steakhouse fare on the menu such as a poutine dish, pasta bolognese, a steakhouse burger as well as a variety of inventive, seasonal dishes created by their culinary team. The bar menu features classic and craft cocktails, a well-balanced wine list, craft draft and bottled beers and a curated collection of bourbons.

House-made cocktail options include Sam Elliot’s Mustache (made with rye whiskey, coffee infused sweet Vermouth, bitters, orange oil, house-Brandied cherry and cherry wood smoke), a Boulevardier (made with Knob Creek bourbon, coconut-washed Campari, sweet Vermouth, citrus oil, and tropical aromatics), or a simple Top Shelf Margarita (made with Taste’s own barrel of Herradura Double Barrel Reposado and Cointreau).

Nestled in a 100-year-old building that once served as Buda’s post office, the Tindols have worked to preserve the original brick walls while still thoughtfully transforming the space with a modern and cozy design aesthetic. Behind the building is a large grove of live oak trees that will soon be home to “The Treehouse,” a deck and outdoor lounge, which will be open to guests this spring. The space also features an adjacent dining patio, perfect for keeping up with what’s happening along Main Street.

“We’re thrilled to be serving guests in Buda, particularly in this very special building. Being from small towns ourselves, we love the charm and belonging that this community offers – we’re excited to be joining our neighboring retail, dining and music spots on Main, a bustling street with a small town vibe.”

Taste on Main is now open seven days a week from 4 to 10 p.m., and lunch options are rolling out in the next few weeks. Get your reservations now at TasteOnMain.com.