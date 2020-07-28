Staying Safe During Service Calls With ABC Home & Commercial Services

Bobby Jenkins of ABC Home & Commercial Services talked with Rosie this morning about what they’re doing to make sure their employees and customers are staying safe when they enter your home during a service call.

Can you talk to us about how you’re keeping customers safe when you enter their homes this summer?

When we come to your home we are first and foremost going to be wearing our mask, practice social distancing and make sure we are wearing gloves. We’ve always worn shoe covers on our shoes just from a cleanliness standpoint but this will help us not spread viruses as well. We are very very in tune with making sure that we are protecting the customer. In addition in the morning, all of our employees check their temperature and we make sure they are healthy and able to enter our customers home. We’ve been doing this for quite some time and we’ve got the drill down.

Is there anything different that customers should do to prepare their homes for a service call?

Even though you’re in your own home, if you’re inviting someone into your home I’d tell our customers we require them to wear a mask also. Our employees wear masks, customers wear masks, and we ensure that we are 6 feet apart at all times. If it’s possible for you to be in another room during the service call – we encourage that. At the end of the day everything we’re talking about is about your health, our service persons health and in large – the community’s health. Taking precautions and taking this seriously will help everyone in the long run.

Visit ABCHomeAndCommercial.com for more information or give them a call at (512) 837-9500

