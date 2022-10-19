As we transition to flu season this winter, staying healthy is more important than ever.

Dr. Jessica Shepherd, a physician and TV medical consultant, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to share proactive steps for staying safe and healthy.

Dr. Shepherd discussed some of the wellness challenges as the season changes, healthy habits that are key for overall wellness, how to combat the flu, and more.

About

Dr. Shepherd is a practicing physician in Dallas and has written articles for Women’s Health, Self, Family Circle, Parents, and Forbes. She has also been an expert guest on shows like MSNBC, GMA, CBS News, and the Today Show.

