Staying Happy & Healthy This School Year With Marathon Kids

Adopting a new furry friend can make a big difference for your mental and physical health. Desma Deitz, COO of Marathon Kids, stopped by Studio 512 with her furry family member, Birdy, to talk about the benefits of pets and to encourage kids to get active this school year.

“Getting kids active at a young age is game changing. For 24 years, Marathon Kids has helped Austin ISD students fall in love with running and put them on the path to healthier lives. This school year, AISD will use the simple, effective, and fun Marathon Kids program during W.O.W. (Working Out for Wellness) Time district-wide. Incorporating breaks like W.O.W. Time have a significant impact on a child’s ability to focus and be productive in the classroom.

Walk and Talk registration is free, and it is still open if parents would like resources to walk and talk with their child.

We also offer Marathon Kids at Home for any families who would like to run together, track their miles and earn Nike rewards.”

Marathon Kids is available for all districts, not just AISD. If you’re interested in having Marathon Kids at your school, visit their website at www.MarathonKids.org.