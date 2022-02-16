Stay Up To Date On Shots With Austin Public Health Testing And Vaccine Services

Austin Public Health is protecting the health of Austin and Travis County. To do that, they are providing testing and vaccine services to residents.

Adrienne Sturrup, the director of Austin Public Health, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about the program.

What does up to date mean when it comes to being vaccinated?

“Up to date means you have received all the shots you’re eligible for. Get your first two doses, and get boosted once the five months have passed. This could expand if and when the CDC approves additional doses.”

How are you reaching out to neighborhoods that are still lagging behind when it comes to vaccination rates?

“We have a Mobile Vaccine Program that’s goal is just that — opening up clinics where they’re desperately needed. We’ve gone to churches, businesses, and other locations that make it easy for people to get their vaccines without having to go too far out of their normal schedules.”

What do you think of our case numbers going down after the latest spike?

“We’ve seen an excellent response by Austin-Travis County to wear masks and social distance in efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. We’re not out of the woods yet, but if we keep doing what we’re doing we’ll be in a much better place sooner than later. It’s a marathon, not a race — Keep up what you’re doing.”

To learn more about how Austin Public health is protecting the health of all Austin Residents, go to AustinTexas.gov/Department/Health.

This segment is paid for by Austin Public Health and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.