Stay Tuned For the ATX TV Fest Stay Tuned For the ATX TV Fest prev next

Television is sorta what we do around here… but possibly no one knows tv better than our next guests. Emily Gipson & Caitlin McFarland are the founders of the ATX Television Festival happening next weekend. They're here to tell us more!

The ATX Television Festival is going on next weekend, June 6th through 9th in downtown Austin. For more information on tickets and programming, go to ATXFestival.com, or check them out on social media.