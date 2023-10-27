Each October, just in time for the busy holiday shopping season, National Cybersecurity Awareness Month provides a timely reminder for online safety. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is reminding people of important security tips this season.

Nathaniel Gleicher, Director and Head of Security Policy at Meta, joined Rosie to talk about steps they are taking.

Why is cybersecurity awareness important and what are some tips you have?

“There are a few simple steps that people can take to protect themselves against hackers. Met agives you tools to keep you safe across the internet.”

“Everyone should turn on two-factor authentication for all of their accounts online. This is a simple and effective way to protect your identity on the internet.”

“Also, be careful of unsolicited messages. Criminals will try to trick people and get information, so make sure that you examine messages and email addresses. If you get a suspicious message on a Meta platform you can report it.”

“Everyone should use a password manager to store strong, unique passwords across your accounts. A password manager remembers passwords for you and generates them for you as well.”

“Research before you buy, use secure transactions, and turn in login alerts so you are notified when someone tries to login to your account.”

To learn more, double check your security settings on Facebook and Instagram, you can also see more tips to keep you safe and secure.

This segment is paid for by Meta and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.