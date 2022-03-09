Stay Safe And Healthy During SXSW And Other Spring Break Events With Services From Ally Medical Emergency Room

Spring is almost here which means Austin is getting ready for some amazing outdoor events and festivals like SXSW, the rodeo, and Spring Break.

Dr. Travis Sims with Ally Medical Emergency Room joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about tips to stay safe and healthy during these events.

What are some common cases you see here at Ally during these events?

“We treat many alcohol-related injuries and illnesses like fractures and lacerations due to accidents and falls, which require imaging and sutures/stitches. We also see an increase in dehydration and alcohol poisoning due to excessive drinking, which we can treat with IV rehydration support to help you feel better faster.”

How can attendees and visitors help to keep themselves safe and healthy while having a great time in Austin?

“It is extremely important to stay as hydrated as possible while out you are out enjoying yourself and to always drink responsibly. Of course, please don’t drink and drive (including scooters). Instead, use rideshares, taxis, or public transportation if you plan on drinking. If you do end up having a little too much fun, we can help with IV rehydration to get you feeling better faster.”

SXSW 2022 is an in-person festival this year meaning there’s going to be an influx of visitors to the Austin area from all over the world. With Austin moving down to Stage 2 guidelines, what advice can you give festival-goers regarding COVID-19?

“Well, we are so happy to see the Austin area moving in a good direction with COVID cases. In regard to SXSW, we want everyone to enjoy themselves and enjoy our beautiful city safely. While masking up may no longer be mandatory during SXSW, if wearing a mask at a crowded event gives you peace of mind then go for it.”

“As you mentioned, Austin is anticipating a lot of international travelers for the festival and many countries and airlines are still requiring a PCR test for travel. Ally Medical can provide rapid PCR testing with results in under an hour for anyone requiring a test to return home, to attend an event, as well as for anyone who falls ill while here in Austin.”

Learn more about services at AllyMedical.com.

This segment is paid for by Ally Medical and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.