If four and a half acres of fishing paradise plus new modern cottages for overnight stays sounds like a dream getaway for you, your friends and family, then we have just the place for you.

Andrew Markoff and Ragan Green, owners and fishing guides at Moby Dick’s Fishing & Lodging, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more.

What makes fishing at Moby Dick’s a different experience?

“Anyone can fish! No skills or equipment is necessary. We can set you up with everything you need for a successful fishing trip!”

Moby Dick’s is on private property, so there is no license required. They offer catch and release fishing — not a pay lake where you buy fish at the end of the visit. Guests can enjoy shaded docks with picnic tables so they can relax and fish in comfort.

“We offer shuttle service to and from our fishing docks for guests who are mobility impaired. By reservation only, so it will never be overcrowded — but same-day reservations are often available.”

Moby Dick’s also offers:

Bathroom on site

Boat rental

Shaded picnic pavilion with BBQ grill

Kids’ birthday party packages (poles and bait included)

Assistance for the kids so the parents can relax and enjoy the day

Guided fishing trips

Mini-lessons

“Help is always available on-site if you run into a problem. We are a true mom-and-pop business, family-owned and operated and customer service is our top priority! We treat you like family when you’re here! Check out our great reviews on Google!”

Location

Moby Dick’s Fishing & Lodging is located at Outcast Landing in Cedar Creek, TX. It’s in a convenient location for all of Central Texas — 25 minutes from downtown Austin, 15 minutes from ABIA, 10 minutes from COTA, less than 10 minutes from the toll road, and just one mile off of HWY 71.

“Feels like you’re in the middle of nowhere.”

What made you decide to expand to overnight stays?

“Over the years, we had so many fishermen and families ask about camping or overnight lodging to make it a vacation, not just a day trip. We have people who travel from as far as Ft. Hood, San Antonio, and Eagle Pass to fish at our pond. The lodging just seemed like the next logical step to make Moby Dick’s an even more relaxing and memorable experience for our guests.”

What are the perks for your overnight guests?

“Our overnight guests all enjoy free fishing at the pond from sunup to sundown! After a day by the pond, our modern cottages offer every amenity you need to enjoy a relaxing evening with a heavy helping of comfort and style. The cottages have full kitchens as well as outdoor BBQ and dining areas. You can spend your evening relaxing on the front porch country style and enjoy the sights and sounds of nature.”

Now through September 1, Moby Dick’s is offering overnight guests a free two-hour boat rental. To learn more about Moby Dick’s Pond, where fishing is for everyone, go to MobyDicksPond.com.

This segment is paid for by Moby Dick’s Fishing & Lodging and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.