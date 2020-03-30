Stay Connected With Just Hit Send Gifts

Rosie spoke with Annie Shamoon, founder of Just Hit Send gifts, about ways we can show our loved ones that we’re thinking about them, when we can’t physically be with them at this time.

Annie says, “Just Hit Send offers composed, ready-to-send gifts as well as the ability to choose from over a hundred of gift items to design the unique gift that their recipient would love most. During this time, we’re thankful to be able to help people connect with and comfort others, even from afar.”

How can people utilize Just Hit Send to connect with far-away friends & family who they can’t physically be with right now?

“We know many Texans have friends & family across the country who they’d love to connect with right now, and we’re happy to be able to help them do that. Just Hit Send is an online gift service that allows shoppers to send a thoughtful, personal gift anywhere nationwide. Many of our shoppers are turning to Just Hit Send to celebrate missed milestones – like birthdays, new babies, and anniversaries – as well as to send comforting items & well wishes to help lift spirits.”

What is unique or special about Just Hit Send gifts?

“We search the country & the world for unique gift items from up-and-coming brands, that you won’t find on the shelves of a department store. Many are artisanal, all-natural or organic, and environmentally sustainable whenever possible. We also feature Austin, TX-based brands that have been favorites since day one!”

Where & how do gifts ship, and should people be worried about sending packages during this time?

“All gifts ship nationwide in 2-3 business days, and we’ll be shipping as long as USPS is running. All shipping is free during this time with code CARE. We’re taking extra cleanliness precautions in our studio and are down to one staff member (me!) to minimize contact. The CDC has also cited that it is safe to send & receive packages.”

Learn more about what’s available at justhitsendgifts.com.

Sponsored by Just Hit Send. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.