Board-certified Personal Injury Attorney Dan Christensen of DC Law spoke with Studio 512 about what to do when you’re injured in a car wreck, and how his offices can help.

What is the statute of limitations when it comes to car wrecks and personal injury in Texas?

Different states have different rules, but in Texas the statute of limitations is two years from when the incident occurred. That’s how long a person has to file a law suit. All you have to do is file by that deadline: you don’t need to have been to court.”

Do you need to be done healing from your injuries before you can begin a law suit?

“That’s often the case, actually, that people who are involved in these collisions and have been hurt badly are still healing when they file the law suit. In some cases, unfortunately, they will not recover for the rest of their life. That’s why you shouldn’t wait to attempt to heal fully from your injuries before you decide to get in touch with a personal injury trial lawyer to talk about what happened to you.”

What is the most important thing for someone to do once they’ve been hurt in a car wreck?

“The best thing to do is to contact a law firm that specializes in personal injury law. Let them get started investigating the incident on your behalf. They will get to work on obtaining the evidence necessary to make sure that you can establish liability in the case, and they can give you guidance on getting medical help that you need.

“At DC Law, not only is personal injury law all we do, we’re also board-certified in it, with over 200 years of combined experience between our attorneys. DC Law is just the right size when it comes to considering personal injury law firms: you want the firm to be large and robust enough to provide access to financial resources, but not so big that you don’t just become a case number.

“You can call on the phone or chat with us on our website from wherever you are. We are available day and night, holidays and weekends, 24/7. You’re also welcome to come to our offices in North and South Austin. Consultations are absolutely free; in fact, you don’t owe an attorney’s fee unless we get a recovery on your behalf.“

Call 512-888-9999 or visit TexasJustice.com to get started today.

This segment is paid for by DC Law and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.