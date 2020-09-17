State Fair DIY Fun At Home By Creative Lifestlyes With Adiena

All the State Fairs and Carnivals have been canceled this year. But that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy State Fair DIY fun at home. All the yummies and games that a State Fair brings can be easily made with just a few items and some creativeness. Why not create your own State Fair in your back yard. You can do it for about $100, maybe less if you have some of the items already.

Where can you get most of the items for you DIY projects?

Most of the items I got for these projects were bought at Amazon, Oriental Trading, and Lowe’s. But you could certainly look for things around your home, like the stuffed animals I used for prizes. They were bought at a sale a few years ago. I knew I would use them for something someday, now they will be donated.

State Fair DIY Fun At Home

Funnel Cake

It’s not a State Fair without all the good food. My favorite is the funnel cake. I seek it out as soon as I get there, and munch on it while I check out all the other attractions. The funnel cake kit that I got was so easy to use. I made 8 funnel cakes, and everyone of them was great. They were really easy to make, I was a little scared about the hot oil though. When I was little, I burnt my hand and caught our stove on fire trying to make donuts with hot oil. This was the first time since then that I have tried something like this.

For more fun ideas that Adeina shared this morning visit her online at CreativeLifestyles.tv.

