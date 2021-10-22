Stars From The New CW Network Series ‘4400’ Talk About The Show

Brittany Adebumola and Joseph David-Jones, the stars of the new CW Network series “4400,” joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about the show.

“4400” debuts on the CW, Monday, October 25 at 9 p.m. ET.

Show premise

“Over the last century, at least four thousand four hundred people who were overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise marginalized, vanished without a trace off the face of the planet. Last night, inexplicably, they were all returned to Detroit having not aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them.

As the government races to understand the phenomenon, analyze the potential threat, and contain the story, Jharrel (Joseph David-Jones), an empathetic social worker, and Keisha (Ireon Roach), a hardened community corrections officer, are among the civil servants called upon to deal with the uncanny refugees. The new partners clash in ideology and approach, but gradually find they have more in common than they thought as they become familiar with those under their care, including:

Shanice (Brittany Adebumola), a lawyer and resilient young mother from the early aughts, whose unexpected reunion with her estranged husband Logan (Cory Jeacoma) and suddenly teenaged daughter Mariah is immediately rocky; Andre (TL Thompson), a WWI Army surgeon fresh from the Harlem Renaissance; Claudette (Jaye Ladymore), an influential hidden figure from the Mississippi civil rights movement; Isaiah “Rev” Johnston (Derrick A. King), a black sheep reverend-scion born to a notable televangelist family in 1990s Chicago; LaDonna (Khailah Johnson), a seemingly shallow but misunderstood D-list reality TV star from Miami, circa 2015; and two wildly different unaccompanied teens, Mildred (Autumn Best), a vibrant girl, whose bell-bottoms give away her 1970s upbringing, and Hayden (AMARR), an introspective, prescient boy, whose origin remains a mystery. These unwilling time travelers, collectively the ‘4400,’ must grapple with their impossible new reality, the fact that they’ve been returned with a few upgrades, and the increasing likelihood that they were brought back now for a reason they’re only beginning to understand.”

“‘4400’ stars Brittany Adebumola as Shanice, Joseph David-Jones as Jharrel, Ireon Roach as Keisha, TL Thompson as Andre, Jaye Ladymore as Claudette, Derrick A. King as Isaiah “Rev” Johnston, Khailah Johnson as LaDonna, Cory Frank Jeacoma as Logan, AMARR as Hayden and Autumn Best as Mildred.”

“Based on the original TV series created by Scott Peters and Renee Echevarria, ‘4400’ is from CBS Studios and is executive produced by Ariana Jackson, who wrote the pilot, Sunil Nayar, and Anna Fricke and Laura Terry of ‘Pursued By a Bear.'”

