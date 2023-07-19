Chef Francisco Baca joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to talk about the Stag’s Leap Wine Dinner on Tuesday, July 25 at Blind Salamander in Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa.

He discussed the restaurant, signature menu items, the wine dinner with the pairings, how to book, and more.

If someone wanted to make a weekend out of it, are you offering any discounts for rooms this summer?

“We are celebrating the longer days of summer by encouraging even longer stays. Guests can save up to 15% when booking a room through the summer where they can enjoy one of our three outdoor pools, take in a round of golf on any of our four courses, or relax in Mokara Spa with a signature spa treatment.”

Stag’s Leap Wine Dinner is on Tuesday, July 25 at Blind Salamander in Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa and features a five-course menu with five different wines, along with a live performance artist during the dinner. Make a reservation at OmniHotels.com/BartonCreek.

