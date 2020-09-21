St. Jude Walk/Run Presented By Window World Of Austin Transforms To Virtual Event For Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

In celebration of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, supporters of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® from across the country, including the Austin community, will be participating in the virtual St. Jude Walk/Run on September 26. This year participants can walk, run and fundraise at their own pace and distance in their own neighborhoods. In addition, the St. Jude Walk/Run mobile app, is available in the Apple app store and on Google Play, to provide a unique experience to participants that includes a virtual tour of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and some engagement opportunities using augmented reality. Funds raised through events like this help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. “While nothing beats having our community gather in one place, we know this is the next best thing, and we can’t wait to see the success it brings. Even when we’re apart, we can make a difference in the lives of patients at St. Jude who count on us all.” said Seth Cohen, Owner of Window World Austin. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened nearly 60 years ago. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, so every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. To register, make a donation or learn more, visit stjude.org/walkaustin.

