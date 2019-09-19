St Elmo Hosts A Stein Hoist Competition For Oktoberfest

St Elmo hosts Oktoberfest in September! The Studio 512 crew talked beer with them during a stein hoist competition.

St Elmo Brewing Company is celebrating their 3rd Annual Oktoberfest, along with German style beer, a German-influenced menu from Soursop, live music, a stein hoist competition, and more.

This event is free and open to the public! So get your costumes ready and head on over Sunday, September 29th from noon – 8 p.m.

The brewery also hosts weekly happenings from live music and trivia to pop-up shops and community events. St Elmo is a neighborhood spot perfect for hanging with friends after work, relaxing with family on the weekend, or just grabbing a beer at the bar.

With one of the best Friday happy hour deals, sneak out of work early and kick off your weekend with $2 Carl pours and $6 Waterburgers from Soursop, every Friday from 12 to 4pm.

For more visit their website: http://www.stelmobrewing.com.