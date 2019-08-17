St. Elmo Celebrates Back-To-School With Teacher Happy Hour

To help Teachers prep for back to school (and kiss summer break goodbye), St Elmo Brewing is hosting a Teacher Happy Hour on Friday, August 16th from 6 to 10 p.m.

Teachers with valid IDs will receive 50% off all pints. St. Elmo’s will have live music from Big Breakfast from 7 to 10 p.m., and door prizes for all teachers who attend.

Popular onsite food trailer Soursop is also offering a teacher discount: 15% off the entire menu for anyone with a valid teacher ID.

St Elmo recently started Austin’s first home-grown hard seltzer, called “Ripple.” Ripple has two flavors that are perfect for navigating Austin’s brutal summer: Citrus (Lemon/Lime) and Tropical (Mango/Guava/Passionfruit). At 4.5% ABV it’s light enough to enjoy a few while sitting in the beer garden during the day (plus, it’s gluten free and low calorie). It’s available at the tap room and to-go in growlers.

“Carl” is one of St Elmo’s flagship beers and is a light and refreshing Kolsch. During UT football games this season, pints are only $2 and you can get a stein for $6.

