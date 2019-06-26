A Taste of Houston In Austin: St. Arnold’s Art Car

In case you were thinking that your typical canvas wasn’t big enough for your imagination, Saint Arnold’s Brewery made an event that allows for you to paint all your heart desires… on an actual car.

This event lets anyone at the bar paint all over the car, a specified one of course. The local event was held at The Dig Pub in Cedar Park.

Saint Arnold’s created an American IPA called “Art Car” with a can designed by Houston Graffiti artist, GONZO247.

The unique can catches your eye and the beer itself has a blend of both new and old hop varieties from the Pacific Northwest..

Saint Arnold’s Brewing Company is special on its own because it is the oldest craft brewery in all of Texas.

They are celebrating 25 years since their first keg of beer was shipped.

We say… cheers to that.

For more information you can go here! www.saintarnold.com